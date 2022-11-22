Jan. 28, 1955—Nov. 18, 2022

PORTAGE—Debora Wheeler, age 67 of Portage, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison, WI.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Burial was at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation was held at the United Presbyterian Church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Debora was born January 28, 1955 in Mauston, WI the daughter of Gene and Edith (Howard) Hammerly. Following high school she attended Madison Area Technical College and majored in Accounting. S

he worked for over 20 years at M&I Bank in Madison. After she relocated to Pardeeville she worked at Portage State Bank from 2004 until she retired in April of 2021. Debora also had a hobby/part time job for 15 years with Stamping-Up as a demonstrator/distributor of cards that she enjoyed making and giving out. She also was a Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan and was a member of a Flower Garden Club in Pardeeville.

Debora is survived by Larry Wheeler; brother, Gary Hammerly; and his children: Joel (Stephanie) and Jennifer (John) Drascic; sisters: Karen and Cindy (Rick) Marthaler; and her children: Jeremy, Chad (Stefany) and Cody. Debora is further survived by great-nieces and nephews: Christian, Garrick, Liam, Edelyn, Hannah, Hunter and Rhowan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.