June 7, 1954—July 2, 2022

DUTTON, AL—Deborah “Debbie” Elaine Rath, age 68, passed away on July 2, 2022, after a long battle with illness. She was born on June 7, 1954, in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of the late Donald Leroy and Mary Katheryn Rath.

Debbie was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, she enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo and years of adventures with her best friend Gayle Horn. Debbie was living in Dutton, AL with her daughter and son-in-law, and was previously from Mauston WI, where she was head housekeeper at the local hotel, and previously worked in the wood business bundling firewood with partner Larry Shank.

She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother.

Debbie was survived by her children: Stephanie (Mike) Warner, Bruce (Dena) Laubinger, Robert Laubinger (Rachael Walker); grandchildren: Kaleb Kurzweil, Kaylee Laubinger, Jazmine Laubinger; her brothers: Gary (Kay) Rath, Dave (Kathy) Rath, Steve (Deb) Rath, Donnie Rath; and sister Gail (Gary) Garcia; and many nieces and nephews.

Debbie was preceded in death by, Larry Shank her life partner, her mother Mary Rath, father Don Rath, sister Barbara Rath, daughter-in-law Jessica Laubinger, and the father of her children William Laubinger.

Debbie will be cremated, and her ashes will be spread at a later date, per her wishes there will be no service.