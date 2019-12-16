Deborah Miller, 71, Beaver Dam

Debbie was born on February 11, 1948, in Tuscola, Ill., the daughter of William and Dorothy (Smith) Seitz. She was raised in Illinois, moved to Beaver Dam in 1959 and graduated from Mayville High School in 1967. She was united in marriage to John D. Schoenfeld, in 1971, and to Robert G. Miller in 1977. Over the years, Debbie was employed by Piggly Wiggly in Beaver Dam, Pillsbury Colo. in Mayville, Publix in Sarasota, Fla., Rechek’s in Beaver Dam, and retired after working as the manager of Casey’s General Store from 2001 until 2016.