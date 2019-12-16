Deborah Miller, 71, Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam - Deborah “Debbie” L. Miller, age 71, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice Care, in Johnson Creek.
Debbie was born on February 11, 1948, in Tuscola, Ill., the daughter of William and Dorothy (Smith) Seitz. She was raised in Illinois, moved to Beaver Dam in 1959 and graduated from Mayville High School in 1967. She was united in marriage to John D. Schoenfeld, in 1971, and to Robert G. Miller in 1977. Over the years, Debbie was employed by Piggly Wiggly in Beaver Dam, Pillsbury Colo. in Mayville, Publix in Sarasota, Fla., Rechek’s in Beaver Dam, and retired after working as the manager of Casey’s General Store from 2001 until 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Jolinda Seitz of Beaver Dam; son, John (Mary) Schoenfeld of Bemidji, Minn.; grandchildren, Joshua (Keslie) Trout “The Golden Child”, Brett (Brittany) Pearson, Amber Pearson, Andrea Mordini, Matt Mordini, Jennifer (Brandon Ulvenes) Schoenfeld, Jessica Schoenfeld, and Jamie Schoenfeld; great-grandchildren, Austin Mordini and Tessa, due in February; brothers, Bill (Linda) Seitz of Beaver Dam and Doug (Catherine) Seitz of Baraboo; sisters, Sandi Woodard of Springfield, Ill., Deann (Chuck) Neitzel of Fox Lake, and Cathy (Rick) Quiring of Beaver Dam; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Gayle Seitz, in 2014; and other relatives.
Visitation for Debbie will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m., with Chaplain Laura Wessels officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, Wis. 53916
(920) 885-9999
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)