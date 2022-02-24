MAUSTON—Deborah Susan (Gunderson) Kastner, 69, of Mauston, WI. passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Mayo Health System Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She was born Sept. 23, 1952 in Eau Claire, WI. to Edward and Arvilla (Kolve) Gunderson. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1970, the same year she married the love of her life, Brian Kastner. She was a devoted lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Mauston. Debbie worked at Montgomery Ward and many years as a sales representative for “The Reminder” and other publications. Her hobbies included spending time with her family especially following Brian’s career as a drummer in many bands. She enjoyed raising flowers, feeding and watching birds, hanging out with her beloved cat (named Teeny Bikini) and being a Packer Backer.
She is survived by her son Cory (Tracy) Kastner and grandchildren Kaleb and Isabella of Madison, WI; sister Sandi Radcliffe of Mauston; brother Michael (Sue) Gunderson of Mauston; Rich (Pam) Kastner of Mauston; Gail (Terry) Fleming of Mauston and their children and grandchildren; many nephews, nieces and friends including her longtime friend Bonnie Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband Brian of 47 years, parents and in-laws and nephew Scott Gunderson.
The funeral Holy Mass will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 @ noon @ St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mauston. Visitation will be held in church from 10:00 a.m. until Mass. A celebration of life will also be held at a future date.
Thompson Funeral Home Altoona, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.
