MAUSTON—Deborah Susan (Gunderson) Kastner, 69, of Mauston, WI. passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Mayo Health System Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She was born Sept. 23, 1952 in Eau Claire, WI. to Edward and Arvilla (Kolve) Gunderson. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1970, the same year she married the love of her life, Brian Kastner. She was a devoted lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Mauston. Debbie worked at Montgomery Ward and many years as a sales representative for “The Reminder” and other publications. Her hobbies included spending time with her family especially following Brian’s career as a drummer in many bands. She enjoyed raising flowers, feeding and watching birds, hanging out with her beloved cat (named Teeny Bikini) and being a Packer Backer.