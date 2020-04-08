× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Debra A. Feigenbaum, 79, of Waupun, passed away April 7, 2020, at her home.

Debra was born May 17, 1940, the daughter of Howard and Gladys Barzyk Deering. On Aug. 10, 1958 Debra married Abby Feigenbaum. The couple moved to Waupun in 1974. Debra was a homemaker and she loved cooking and baking. She was an avid gardener and bird watcher, and loved watching the animals in her backyard.

Debra is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Jerry) Pluim of Waupun; her son, Scott Feigenbaum of Waupun; two grandsons: Mason (Holly) Pluim and Branden (Kaytlin) Pluim; a great-granddaughter, Rowan Pluim; five siblings: Nancy Alina, Robert (Mickey) Deering, Buck Deering, Jack Deering, and Tommy (Kathy) Deering; and many nieces and nephews.

Debra was preceded in death by her husband, Abby in 1998; and three siblings: Kristine Blazek, and Donny and Billy Deering.

No services will be held.

WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family.