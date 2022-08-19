Dec. 19, 1954—Aug. 16, 2022

NORTH FREEDOM—Debra Ann Klaetsch, age 67, of North Freedom, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born on December 19, 1954, the daughter of Oris and Ann (Acheson) Fuller. She was baptized at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Reedsburg, and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in North Freedom. On January 27, 1979, she was united in marriage to Walter Klaetsch at the Methodist Church in North Freedom.

Debra retired as head cook for the Baraboo School District. She had also been employed with Turtle Island Beads in Baraboo, and Prairie Flower Beads in Portage. She enjoyed making jewelry, leather crafts, and baskets. Debra was an avid reader. She also was a leader for the Cloverbuds of the Lucky M 4-H Club.

She was preceded in death by her father Oris, and step-father Robert Grossenbacher.

She is survived by her husband, Walter of North Freedom; her mother, Ann Fuller of North Freedom; children: Joshua (Erica) Klaetsch of Alexandria, MN, Benjamin (Heather) Klaetsch of North Freedom, Adam (Brook-Lynn) Klaetsch of Reedsburg, and Rebecca Klaetsch (Dean Benedetto) of Carrollton, TX; grandchildren: Elijah, Micah, Scarlett, Jonah, Wyatt and Ezra; sister, Dawn (Mike) Carignan of North Freedom; brother, Paul Fuller of Baraboo; step brothers and sister: Jeff (Susie) Grossenbacher, Robbin (Mark) Miner, and Jason (Kristen) Grossenbacher; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Debra will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in North Freedom with Rev. Curtis Holub officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be made in Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom at a later date.

Memorials of remembrance may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, North Freedom, in lieu of flowers.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.