Debra Ann Steiner

Debra Ann Steiner

Sept. 10, 1957—May 18, 2022

PORTAGE—Debra Ann Steiner, age 64, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Debra was born on September 10, 1957, in Rochester, IN, the daughter of Lloyd and Jeanette (Siverling) Bohman. She had worked for the Portage School District as an administrative assistant. Debra loved her family and loved being part of the Portage School District. She also loved spending time with and spoiling her grandkids and her dog and cat, Mercedes and Cooper. Debra enjoyed scrapbooking, playing bingo, visiting Gulf Shores, AL, and spending time with Linda Nett.

She is survived by her husband, Morris Roger Steiner; her daughters: Megan Lynn Steiner Webber (Bill) and Ellen Marie Steiner; her granddaughter, Abigail Dolores Webber; her grandson, Will “Mooman” Henry Webber; her mother, Jeanette Bohman; her brother, Gary Bohman; her sister, Sally Paul (Chuck); nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A memorial visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. Private family inurnment will be in Wyocena Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, P. O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141; www.ocrahope.org.

The family asks for people to wear their Portage Warrior attire to the visitation.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

