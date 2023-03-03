Oct. 12, 1957—Feb. 28, 2023

BARABOO—Debra “Deb” Hamilton, age 65, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Dells. Debra, daughter of Neil and Donna (Bardell) Seefeld was born Oct. 12, 1957 in Hialeah, FL.

On May 9, 1987 she was united in marriage to Craig Hamilton at Baraboo First United Methodist Church. She obtained her Master’s Degree from UW-Madison in Social Work in 1986. Throughout her career, Deb was employed by Head Start in Portage and Sauk County Social Services in Reedsburg and Baraboo until her retirement.

In her free time, Deb enjoyed league bowling, volleyball, softball, crocheting, and doing counted cross-stitch.

She is survived by her loving husband, Craig; son, Daniel; siblings: twin sister, Diana Lynn, Richard (Joyce) Seefeld; nieces, nephews, numerous in-laws, and special friend, Ann Haugen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons: Clinton and Aaron and her sister-in-law, Lisa Dillon.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Baraboo First United Methodist Church with Pastor Cathy Christman officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with final expenses or to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Moments Hospice for their loving care shown to Deb.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.