Debra Jean Pautsch

Debra was born on March 2, 1964, daughter of Richard and Marian (Wagner) Smith. She was united in marriage to Joseph Pautsch on March 7, 1983. Deb was a fiercely loving woman. She loved with everything she possessed and family was the most important thing to her. She loved playing mega Yahtzee, a version that her and Joe made up. Her kids recall many of nights falling asleep to the sounds of them playing. Deb loved crocheting and was an avid football fan. She kept notebooks full of stats that she'd meticulously keep track of during the seasons. Deb loved nature and animals especially horses. When she was not working, she loved the outdoor activities like camping, hiking with her family, and exploring. She would never turn down racing against her grandkids, playing in a bounce house or running through a sprinkler. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her ready smiles, and her outgoing personality. She will be greatly missed by those that love her.