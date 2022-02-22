Debra Jean Pautsch, age 57 of Horicon, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Debra was born on March 2, 1964, daughter of Richard and Marian (Wagner) Smith. She was united in marriage to Joseph Pautsch on March 7, 1983. Deb was a fiercely loving woman. She loved with everything she possessed and family was the most important thing to her. She loved playing mega Yahtzee, a version that her and Joe made up. Her kids recall many of nights falling asleep to the sounds of them playing. Deb loved crocheting and was an avid football fan. She kept notebooks full of stats that she'd meticulously keep track of during the seasons. Deb loved nature and animals especially horses. When she was not working, she loved the outdoor activities like camping, hiking with her family, and exploring. She would never turn down racing against her grandkids, playing in a bounce house or running through a sprinkler. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her ready smiles, and her outgoing personality. She will be greatly missed by those that love her.
Debra is survived by her husband Joseph Pautsch of Horicon; four children, Christine (Kurt) Heckel, Curtis Pautsch, Rebecca (Matt McGrath) McCreary and Tracey (Marcus) Patenaude; seven grandchildren, Lucas, Faith, Nevaeh, Emma, Dawson, Owen and Olive; two brothers, Richard Jr. (Tina) Smith and Edward, (Paula) Smith; foster brothers, Scot Ehlert, Larry (Jo) Ehlert and foster sister, Tracy Ehlert; sister by heart, Penny Aberg; father-in-law, Louie Pautsch.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard (Marian) Smith, foster parents, Ken (Bonnie) Ehlert and mother-in-law, Dorothy Pautsch.
A visitation for Debra will be held from 12:00 P.M. noon to 2:00 P.M. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Immanuel North Burnett Lutheran Church, N9520 Hwy 26, North Burnett.
A funeral service for Debra will follow at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at church. A private burial will take place at Burnett Union Cemetery.
Kohls community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Community Funeral Homes
Waupun - Randolph - Markesan
