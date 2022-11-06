Debra Jenkins

Oct. 10, 1956—Nov. 4, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Debra Jean Jenkins age 66, of Randolph, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Prairie Ridge in Columbus.

Debra was born on October 10, 1956, in Beaver Dam, WI, daughter of Charles and Jeanette (Nintzel) Christian. She was a graduate of Randolph High School, class of 1975. Deb was united in marriage to Steven Jenkins on March 11, 1977, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph. She was employed with the United States Postal Service since 1988 and later promoted as Postmaster of Kingston and Cambria throughout the years. Deb loved flowers and enjoyed tending to her flower beds. She enjoyed social gatherings with family and friends. Deb loved her grandchildren and attending her granddaughter’s dance recitals and musicals. Deb was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church and ladies’ aid.

Deb is survived by her loving husband, Steven Jenkins of Randolph; two children, Jennifer (Tony) Jenkins-Sanders and Jay (Bridgette) Jenkins all of Randolph; four grandchildren, Summer and Deanna Feil, Brayden Haffele and Charles Jenkins; mother, Jeanette Christian; brother, Steven Christian; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Hal) Lessner of Fitchburg and Jody Jenkins of Girdwood, Alaska; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Christian; in-laws, Dwain (Geraldine) Jenkins.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and again on Wednesday, November 9th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 335 Jones Drive, Randolph.

A funeral service for Deb will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, with Pastor Anthony Straseske. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery. Memorials may be established to Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

