Debra K. Clark, 58, Madison

MADISON - Debra K. Clark, age 58, died on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, after a battle with lung cancer, due to smoking.
She was born on May 26, 1961, in Madison, the daughter of Marvin and Helen (Cady) Clark.
Debra was in the Class of 1979 at Madison East High School. She worked many years at Farm & Fleet, then Meriter Hospital.
She is survived by her father, Marvin Clark; two brothers, Terry (Julie) Clark of Madison and Richard (Tracy) Clark of Madison; six nieces and nephews, Jason, Alysha, Lynsey, Andrew, Jacob, and Rachel; two aunts, Marian Luke of Milwaukee and Kathryn (Wayne) Wirth of Madison; several great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother; paternal grandparents, Marvin and Arbutes Clark; maternal grandmother, Sadie Tibbitts; and uncle, Roger Cady.
There will be a celebration of her life this summer, by her request, at a location to be determined.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Agrace Hospice for giving her exceptional care and the respect and dignity she deserved.
