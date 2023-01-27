Oct. 8, 1970—Jan. 25, 2023

FOND DU LAC—Debra M. “Debi” Vande Zande of Fond du Lac, WI, went home to be in her loving Savior’s arms on January 25, 2023. She fought a great fight against liver cancer.

Debi was a wife, mother, nana, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. Debi’s world revolved around God and her family. Her faith never wavered; She wore it loud and proud.

Debi was the first-born child to Dale and Dorothy Pierce on October 8, 1970. She was the oldest of eight siblings. Debi was born to be a mother, which was evident in her nurturing ways as the big sister to her siblings.

Debi then married the love of her life, Rob Vande Zande, Sr. on September 20, 1997, who truly made her feel whole, and brought her destiny to be a mom to life. She was blessed with the opportunity to be a mother to Rob’s sons: Rob, Jr., and Ryan; she chose to love them unconditionally every single day as if they were her own. Debi’s life became truly complete with the birth of their son Austin, on March 14, 1997. Debi was the glue of her family, bringing people together, helping to support where and when needed if anything in the family arose.

Debi treated all her friends as if they were family. Debi was the rock and was resilient enough to weather any storm, standing with her face to the wind and rain waiting for its force to pass while shielding those she loved from the elements. Debi was gracefully stubborn, a protector, your loudest cheerleader, and Debi was the first to step to the line of defense when her loved ones needed her most. All of these will always be. She is boundless and eternal. Her love was a force to be reckoned with and will live on within our worlds, from one of us to the next, forever. Our family, whether by blood or bond alone, is our constant reminder that we always have a home.

Things Debi loved to do were work on silk flower arrangements, help with wedding planning, and any special event she could get her hands on. She loved to do crafts and go to bingo with her mom.

Debi is survived by her husband of 25 years, Rob, Sr.; her two sons: Ryan (James) of Vancouver WA, and Austin (Cheyanne) of Fond du Lac; a daughter-in-law, Sarah (Anthony) of Oshkosh; and grandmother to four amazing grandchildren: Ava, Evelynn, Maverick and Gordon; her parents, Dale and Dorothy Pierce of Fond du Lac; her seven siblings: Dennis, Donna (Lawrence), Denise “Neesy”, Danny (Andrea), Donald, David (Tonya), and Dale Dunn, all of Fond du Lac; Rob’s parents, Bob and Sue; as well as Rob’s brothers and sisters; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Debi was preceded in death by her son, Rob, Jr.; and her grandparents.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Grace Christian Church, 1596 4th Street in Fond du Lac with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM and continuing until the time of the service. Burial in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery will follow. The family is requesting that those in attendance wear an item in the color of green which represents liver cancer awareness and/or pink, which was Debi’s favorite color.

A special thank you to the nursing staff at St. Agnes Hospital, 4th floor for the care and compassion that they showed. To SSM Health at Home Hospice Hope for helping bring Debi home in her final days. A GoFundMe page has been established to help defray medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-vandezandes-with-medical-bills/donate.

As Debi said, “I am a winner either way; either I beat cancer and stay with my family here or I go to Heaven and be with my Lord.” She now has the largest gold medal walking on the streets of Heaven with her Savior.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.