Debra Marquardt, 59, Reeseville

REESEVILLE - Debra J. Marquardt, age 59, formerly of Reeseville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, with her family at her side.
The memorial gathering will be at the Reeseville Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Debra Jean Davison was born on Feb. 29, 1960, in Wisconsin to Charles and Alvina (Mueller) Davison. She was one of 19 children. Debra worked for many years at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau as a CNA. She loved taking care of the residence at Clearview and especially loved taking care of her family. Debra enjoyed quilting in her spare time and she looked forward to making Christmas candy with her family each year.
Debra is survived by her children, Denise (Brad) Prosser of Juneau and Dean Marquardt of Reeseville; cherished grandchildren, Dylan and Daphne Raabe, and Lillian and Colten Marquardt; her companion, Dan Bader of Beaver Dam; sisters, LaVerne (Tony) Simich of Beaver Dam, Charlotte Jaeger of Reeseville, Judith (Felix) Padron of Watertown, Betty (Glen) Kollmann of Mayville and Barbara Davison of Beaver Dam; brothers, Robert (Sam) Davison of Campbellsport, Richard Davison of Mayville, Russell (Laurie) Davison of Horicon, Roland (Debra) Davison of Florida, David (Pam) Davison of Waterloo, Randy Davison of Beaver Dam and Roger Davison of Mayville; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and three brothers.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
