Debra Marquardt, 59, Reeseville

REESEVILLE - Debra J. Marquardt, age 59, formerly of Reeseville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, with her family at her side.

The memorial gathering will be at the Reeseville Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Debra Jean Davison was born on Feb. 29, 1960, in Wisconsin to Charles and Alvina (Mueller) Davison. She was one of 19 children. Debra worked for many years at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau as a CNA. She loved taking care of the residence at Clearview and especially loved taking care of her family. Debra enjoyed quilting in her spare time and she looked forward to making Christmas candy with her family each year.