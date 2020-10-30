DeFord, Janice P. "Jan"

PARDEEVILLE – Janice P. "Jan" DeFord, of Pardeeville, formerly of Uncasville, Conn., passed away at home surrounded by her family Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. She was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Norwich, Conn., the daughter of Fredrick and Jenny (Fargo) Perkins.

Jan graduated from NFA/WMI in 1952. She worked all her life as a dedicated CNA, retiring at the age of 74. Jan was united in marriage to Thomas A. DeFord Sr. on Aug. 2, 1957. As a military wife, she relocated several times while managing to give birth and raise seven children as well as continuing to work full-time as a CNA. She passed on her love of professional caregiving to her daughters. Baking and giving to others was her passion. She won numerous awards at fairs for her pound cakes and is well known for her German potato salad. Jan's first love was her children and her children's friends, who called her "ma." Her door was always open, and the coffee pot was always on.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Walker of Pardeeville, Thomas A Deford Jr. of Oakdale, Conn., Diana Shallenberger of Pardeeville, Brian DeFord Sr. of Oakdale, Conn., Fredrick DeFord of Uncasville, Conn., Pamela Sue Hakley of Portage and Tammie (David) Fuller of North Franklin, Conn.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Fredrick Jr. (Eleanor) Perkins of Uncasville, Conn. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Thomas senior.

Per Jan's wishes, local memorial services as well as in her home state of Connecticut will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at the CCHC in Wyocena for their love and compassionate care of mom. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.