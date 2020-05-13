DeGeorge, Elizabeth Ann

NEW LISBON - Elizabeth Ann DeGeorge, age 52 of New Lisbon, died on Sunday May 10, 2020 at her residence. Elizabeth was born on November 28, 1967 in the state of Maryland to Jerry and Shirley (Overbay) Lidke. She was united in marriage to Samuel DeGeorge and later separated.
Elizabeth liked to play Bingo. She loved yellow roses, plants, and hummingbirds.
Elizabeth is survived by her 4 daughters; Jessica Casteel of New Lisbon, Amanda Casteel of New Lisbon, Dakota DeGeorge of Platteville, Sierra DeGeorge of Baraboo, and by her father Jerry Lidke, and by 2 sons Neil Casteel Jr. and Josh Hurst, by brothers; John, Jeff and Robert Lidke, and by 2 half-sisters, Misty Lidke and Sandra Lidke, and by 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Shirley, and a brother Tony.
The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with cremation services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
