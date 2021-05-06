Deglow, Mary L.

Mary Lou was born on May 17, 1953, to James and Lucy (Kaukl) Love in Madison, Wis. In 1979, she met the love of her life, Roland Deglow Sr., through his twin brother, Russell, and realized they were soulmates. They were married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at their close friends' home in rural Juneau, on June 6, 1981. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Amber. Unfortunately just 10 years into their marriage, Roland passed away to lung cancer. Mary lived the rest of her life as best as she could, but always looked forward to being with Roland again; for that reason, we are grateful. Mary worked for many years at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in the laundry, as a nurses aide, and retired as a ward clerk. She also worked other jobs at the Juneau Public Library and the Juneau Community Center during that time. After retirement, she helped plan her daughter's wedding, and once her grandson was born, she offered to be his full-time babysitter. At one point, she went back to work at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital, until her health forced her to finally enjoy her retirement. She was a past active member of the Jaycees and also liked playing cards with friends and family. Mary was a talented crafter and liked to crochet, always making dish rags and blankets for people. Her most enjoyed pastime was time spent with her family, especially her grandson, Kaden. He was her true pride and joy.