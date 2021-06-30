DeGroot, John Sidney

He married Karen Bornfleth in Madison on Nov. 6, 1964, and lived in Madison, Windsor, Rio, and Fall River. He worked for Kraemer Brothers and Findorff in the Madison area as an ironworker and many years as a foreman before retirement. He was quite proud of many of the Madison buildings he helped put together and liked to tell stories about many of the challenges he faced. He was an avid Packers fan and attended several games. He surely spurred on many running backs from his easy chair who weren't going quite fast enough by stomping his feet and yelling at the TV. At his five-acre farmette south of Rio, he practiced some of his childhood farming skills by raising many different chickens, turkeys, peacocks, Guinea hens, geese, and ducks.