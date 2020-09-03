DeGroot, Terry

Above all things, Terry loved studying and teaching others about the doctrines of salvation through Jesus Christ. As a young man in his early twenties, by his own self description, Terry was a hot tempered atheist living an immoral, drunken lifestyle. Then, through the life witness of an employer, he visited a church. A few of the members came to his home and shared the Gospel with him. He was convicted of his sin, repented, and trusted the Lord to save him. He stopped drinking, got married, found new friends, and started a journey toward knowing God more. Typical of Terry, he never turned back. He was greatly aware of his own inability to do any good in and of himself. He completely relied on Jesus for wisdom in living and pardon from judgement in dying. He was not afraid of death but welcomed it, knowing that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.