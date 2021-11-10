DeHaan, John A.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - John A. DeHaan, age 61, of Burnsville, Minn., passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. He was born May 11, 1960, to Abel J. and Harriet (Dumala) DeHaan in Mauston, Wis.
John grew up on his family's farm in New Lisbon, Wis., and played football for the local high school. After graduating he moved to Lubbock, Texas, and worked for Texas Instruments briefly before moving to the Twin Cities of Minnesota to be closer to family. He was a resident of Burnsville for nearly 30 years. John's career in sales and service provided him the opportunity to travel extensively within the United States and internationally. He enjoyed and embraced the diversity of the countries he visited; his favorites included Thailand, the Czech Republic and Ireland.
John enjoyed gardening and took pride in his well-manicured lawn. He was an avid sports fan and was especially proud to be a shareholder of the Green Bay Packers franchise. When he wasn't working on the lawn or watching football, John could be found camping, and riding his motorcycle through scenic regions, including Glacier National Park and Wisconsin's Great River Road. He even made it to Sturgis on a few occasions. John was a bright light in the life of those around him; he will continue to bring joy to his loved ones through many cherished memories.
He is survived by his wife, Doreen (Mills) DeHaan; daughter, Alyssa Lynn (DeHaan) Magnuson; stepsons, Jesse Seese and Greg (Amber) Seese; brother, Jim (Gwen) DeHaan; sisters, Marion (DeHaan) Koca and Joanne (Terry) Jones; brothers-in-law, Dennis Mead and Blake Olson; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, colleagues and loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Abel and Harriet; his wife, Patricia Louise (Kiefer) DeHaan; daughter, Leah Marie DeHaan; sisters, Kathryn (DeHaan) Mead and Lillian (DeHaan) Olson; sister-in-law, Roberta DeHaan; and brother-in-law, Jack Koca.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CEMETERY in Tomah, Wis. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
