Dehn, Donald A.

Donald was born the son of Emil H. and Evelyn E. (Martens) Dehn on Nov. 17, 1928 in Horicon. He was a graduate of Mayville High School. He was united in marriage to Eunice M. Lamers on Oct. 22, 1949 in Theresa. He was later united in marriage to Jackie Royal (Craw) on Oct. 16, 1993 in Milwaukee. Donald had worked as a tool designer at John Deere for over 35 years. He was a member at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Brookfield and a former active member of St. Malachy in Horicon where he served his parish in many capacities and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Donald was also a past member of the Theresa Fire Department. In his spare time Donald enjoyed deer hunting with his family. Donald was a very handy person and there wasn’t a job he couldn’t tackle. He was a skilled wood worker, plumbing, electrical, and with his families vehicles.