Dehn, Michelle L.

PORTAGE – Michelle L. Dehn, age 49, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home.
Michelle was born on Nov. 26, 1970, in Portage, the daughter of Donald and Jeanne (Kirner) Kuhn. She graduated from Portage High School in 1989, and MATC in Reedsburg, with an Associate's Degree for LPN. Michelle had worked at VA Clinics in Baraboo and Beaver Dam. She enjoyed volleyball, boating and sitting in the sun. Michelle loved life.
She is survived by her daughter, Mariah (Colton) Morgan and their baby who will be here soon, Mazomanie; her son, Jacob Dehn, Milwaukee; her longtime boyfriend, Robert Bruun, Portage; her mother, Jeanne Baertsch, Portage; all of her aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father.
A private family memorial service will be held, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
