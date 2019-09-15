BARABOO - Delbert D. Thomas passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
He was born on June 28, 1921, on a farm near Baraboo, Wis. to Frank and Eva (Davis) Thomas. He graduated from Baraboo High with the class of 1938. WWII interrupted his college education and he served in both the European and Asiatic Theaters and was awarded a Bronze Star in combat in Germany.
After WWII, he completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Soils Science at University of Madison graduating in 1948. He married Evelyn Clark in Baraboo on May 28, 1946. After a distinguished career with the Soils Conservation Service, he retired in 1980 after 31 years of service.
During his years with the SCS, he was instrumental in forming the Wisconsin Society of Professional Soil Scientists and enjoyed educating others in environmental and conservation concerns. He was an advocate of public service and Senior issues and served on the boards of L.E. Phillips Senior Center, Altoona, Golden Oaks II Housing Authority, Wisconsin Coalition of Aging Groups, and NARFE a federal retiree’s organization.
He was proud of his military service to his country and a lifetime member of the Altoona VFW Post. He and his wife Evelyn enjoyed travel, outdoor activities and spending winters in Florida until her death.
In addition of his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; and his siblings, Gordon, Harold, Phyllis, and Floyce and their spouses, and nephew, Gordon Jr.
He is survived by daughter, Linda (Charles) Mueller; grandsons, Matthew (Brandi) Mueller, Brandon (Shannon) Mueller, Andrew (Nikki) Mueller; and great-grandchildren, Jaidon, Ethan, Keegan, Grandt, Brayden, Aubrey and Violet Mueller. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their extended families. Although in his later years he wasn’t able to travel, Delbert always enjoyed staying in touch with his extended family through the family’s Round Robin Letter.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire, Wis. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Monday.
Delbert was a believer in community service and military veterans’ affairs, please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in his memory.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
