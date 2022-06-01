July 14, 1927—May 29, 2022

MAYVILLE—Delbert W. Ehlers, age 94, of Mayville, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his family by his side at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

A visitation for Delbert will be held on Thursday, June 2, from 4:00—6:00 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. Another visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, from 11:00 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler and Rev. Joshua Frazee officiating. Interment will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville with military honors to be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Delbert was born on July 14, 1927, on the family farm in the town of Herman to William and Esther (Justman) Ehlers. He was brought to faith on July 31, 1927, with the washing of Holy Baptism at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, town Theresa by Rev. Julius Uhlmann. On September 22, 1940, he was confirmed at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church by Rev. Herman Cares. Delbert attended 8 years of education at Black Oak School (one room school house) in the town of Herman.

Delbert served his country in the US Army Air Corp from 1945-1948 as a traffic controller.

On January 26, 1952, Delbert was united in marriage to Violet Pusch at Peace Ev. Lutheran Church in Hartford by the Rev. Adolph Von Rohr. They were blessed with three children: Bonnie, James, and David.

Delbert enjoyed all the places he worked (with many stories to tell) starting as a farm hand, working at Baker Canning Co. in Theresa, the shoe factory in Mayville (where he made his wife’s wedding shoes) and 36 years at Mayville Metal Products retiring in 1989.

Del loved hunting, fishing, watching the Brewers, Packers, and his grand children playing sports. At many a softball game, he managed to get his with a ball. He loved to travel… alongside his wife they traveled to 49 states missing only Rhode Island. After Violet’s passing, the traveling continued with Jim, Bonnie, and Wayne on numerous cruises. Jim and Del even went to Europe. He was a charter member of the Field and Stream Sportsman’s Club in Mayville.

Del is survived by his daughter, Bonnie (Wayne) Schultz of Mayville; His son, David (Beth) Ehlers of Plymouth; His grandchildren: Tammy (Ron) Walters and their children: Emily and Aaron, Ken (Jenny) Drake and their children: Olivia and Owen, Jenny (Kurt Frank) Thompson and her children: Jocelyn and Andrea, Kevin (Becky) Schultz and their children: Austin, Hayden, Cohen and Blake, Katie (Rick) Campbell and their children: Killian and Flynn, Jeri (Christopher) Reiner and her son, Tristan, Vanessa (Nate) Werner and their children: Bennett and Blake. Sisters in law: LaVerne (Richard) Zahnow and Carol Pusch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Violet; his son, James; brothers: Myron, Merlin, William, and Carroll; his sisters: LaVerne and Ruth Giese; and a still born son.

Special thanks to Prairie Ridge in Mayville for their loving care since January. Also thank you to Marshfield Medical Care/ Beaver Dam Campus, third floor nurses and Dr. Antle and Dr. Gill for all of their care the last days. Then, of course, thank you to Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler who guided him to his eternal rest on Sunday morning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Elevator Fund.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.