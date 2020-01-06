Della Griepentrog, 85, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - The Lord with peace and grace, reunited Della Rose Griepentrog at the age of 85, with her soul mate Milton on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.

Visitation for Della will take place on Friday, Jan. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Another visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church - Salem Lowell Campus. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Vander Galien and Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the Tn. of Trenton.

Della was born the daughter of Andrew and Leona (Holmes) Hamilton on Jan. 16, 1934, in Coloma, Wis. She was united in marriage with Milton Griepentrog on Sept. 29, 1951 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. Della was a Certified Nursing Assistant for 27 ½ years at Clearview Behavioral Health in Juneau.