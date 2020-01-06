Della Griepentrog, 85, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - The Lord with peace and grace, reunited Della Rose Griepentrog at the age of 85, with her soul mate Milton on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.
Visitation for Della will take place on Friday, Jan. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Another visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church - Salem Lowell Campus. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Vander Galien and Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the Tn. of Trenton.
Della was born the daughter of Andrew and Leona (Holmes) Hamilton on Jan. 16, 1934, in Coloma, Wis. She was united in marriage with Milton Griepentrog on Sept. 29, 1951 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. Della was a Certified Nursing Assistant for 27 ½ years at Clearview Behavioral Health in Juneau.
Della was a faithful, soft spoken Christian woman who was a member of Salem Ev. Lutheran Church in Lowell where she served as secretary and treasurer for the Ladies Aid group and served on the alter guild. Della grew up during the depression era. One of her proudest memories was how she handled their two horses as her mother handled the plow and later enjoyed farming with tractors as a new bride. As a mother, she loved to sew and mend clothes. Della also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, macramé, painting ceramic plates and other crafts. She also loved to garden, whether it was fruit trees or her flower beds. Della's greatest joy was from spending time with her family and friends.
She will be missed by her 4 daughters: Karen Leach of Bancroft, Lois (Randy) Kurtz, Marlene (Dick) Cigelske and Beverly (Randy) Behm, all of Beaver Dam; 2 sisters: Violet Holmes of Hancock, Wis. and Lillian (Ralph) Guderian of Lowell; sisters-in-law: Mildred Hamilton of Mayville and Amelda Ruhland of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Lester Griepentrog of Juneau, 6 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 8 step-great-grandchildren and 4 step-great-great grandchildren, with 2 on the way. Della is further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Milton in 2002; brother, Norman Hamilton; sisters: Florence Holmes and Gladys Holmes; and sisters-in-law: Arlina Neis and Lovilla Schimming.
If desired, memorials may be directed in Della's name to St. John's Lutheran Church- Salem Lowell Campus, Parkinson's Disease Research or Hillside Hospice in Beaver Dam.
The family would like to thank all of her caregivers including; Home Health Care, Randolph Health Services and Hillside Hospice in Beaver Dam.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make on online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
