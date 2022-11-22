Apr. 15, 1932—Nov. 20, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Delmar G. Kohl, 90, of Beaver Dam passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Beaver Dam Memory Care.

A visitation for Del will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A funeral will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jesse Gullion officiating. Graveside military rites conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146 will follow at the funeral home. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton, Wisconsin.

Delmar George was born on April 15, 1932, the son of George and Gertrude (Kennedy) Kohl in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. On September 12, 1959, he was united in marriage with Shirley Borchert at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus, Wisconsin.

Del served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 – 1956. He had been employed as a welder in the experimental shop at John Deere Horicon Works for over 29 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was also a member of the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146. Del was active in the community and very much enjoyed volunteering at the Beaver Dam Hospital, Sylvan Crossings, the Bethesda Fair and Meal on Wheels.

Del will be deeply missed by his son Tim Kohl of Beaver Dam and his daughter Deleen (Tyler) Nehls of Kenosha; grandchildren Tatum Nehls and Austin Nehls; and his special friend Carol Taylor of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley in 2013, brother Gordon Kohl, sister Marge Adamzak and nephew Paul Kohl.

Memorial donations in Del’s name may be directed to the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Charleston House, Beaver Dam Memory Care and to Hospice Hope SSM of Fond du Lac for their wonderful and compassionate care of Del. Your kindness will always be remembered.

