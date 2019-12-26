Delmar Gottfried Rahjes, 90, Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE - Delmar Gottfried Rahjes went home to our Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his home with his beloved cat Marley guarding him.
Delmar was born the son of Johannes "Hans" and Magda (Koepke) Rahjes on December 23, 1928, in Theresa, Wisconsin. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Lomira, Wisconsin. He attended school in Theresa until he was 16 when he began working at the Baker Canning Company. He was united in marriage to Ethel Schulz on December 29, 1948 at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, Iron Ridge, Wisconsin. They were married almost 63 years before her passing in 2011.
Delmar was an avid farmer and gardener where he learned to love the land, the soil, the farm and the people. He loved to watch things grow and was amazed at how one could plant a little seed and it would produce such large quantities. He took great pride in his garden, the amount of asparagus, apples and pears his land could produce. Delmar was able to enjoy crops growing during his work career with Baker Canning Company and then Joan of Arc/ Seneca Canning companies in Mayville and then Ripon.
He loved to bowl and rolled at perfect 300 game at Dan's Village Bowl at the age of 80. He was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Brownsville and Brownsville Lions Club. He loved baseball and he and Ethel spent a lot of time volunteering for the Brownsville Athletic club and watching baseball there - from little league games to Rock River Baseball. Delmar also had a love for felines! Especially orange ones.
You have free articles remaining.
Delmar is survived by his daughter-in-law, Darcy Rahjes of Fond du Lac, his granddaughter, Rebecca (Mat) Dix of Sarasota, Florida, his grandson, Matthew of Milwaukee and his great-granddaughter, Ezry Dix of Sarasota, Florida, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ken (LaVerne) Schulz, Karen (Gore) Kahlhammer and Laverne Schulz. He is further survived by close friends, Jane Thomas, Ron and Janet Wendling, the Pete Buske family, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and wonderful friends. He is also survived by his beloved furry friend, Marley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Ethel, his dear son, John, his sister Annelise Hedwig Dobbe and his brothers-in-law James Dobbe and Glenn Schulz. Darcy, Rebecca, Mat, Matthew and Ezry wish to thank dear friends, Jane and Tom Thomas, Janet and Ron Wendling, Mary and Jim Jaster, Casey, Pete, Brett and Nora Buske and Trisha, Emily and Katie Schwanke all who helped Delmar stay at home until his passing.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Brownsville on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Union Cemetery in Theresa at a later date.
Memorials can be directed to Theresa Fire Department, Brownsville Lions Club or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Brownsville.
Koepsell Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Mayville is serving the family for more information or to leave an online condolence visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)