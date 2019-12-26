Delmar Gottfried Rahjes, 90, Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE - Delmar Gottfried Rahjes went home to our Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his home with his beloved cat Marley guarding him.

Delmar was born the son of Johannes "Hans" and Magda (Koepke) Rahjes on December 23, 1928, in Theresa, Wisconsin. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Lomira, Wisconsin. He attended school in Theresa until he was 16 when he began working at the Baker Canning Company. He was united in marriage to Ethel Schulz on December 29, 1948 at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, Iron Ridge, Wisconsin. They were married almost 63 years before her passing in 2011.

Delmar was an avid farmer and gardener where he learned to love the land, the soil, the farm and the people. He loved to watch things grow and was amazed at how one could plant a little seed and it would produce such large quantities. He took great pride in his garden, the amount of asparagus, apples and pears his land could produce. Delmar was able to enjoy crops growing during his work career with Baker Canning Company and then Joan of Arc/ Seneca Canning companies in Mayville and then Ripon.