DeLong, Judy Mae

POYNETTE - Judy Mae DeLong, 76, of Poynette, gained her angel wings Saturday, May 23, 2020, after a 19 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born Jan. 1, 1944, in Pontiac, Ill., to Lloyd and Francis Schott.

On Nov. 12, 1960, Judy married the love of her life, Billie DeLong. They spent 58 amazing years together enjoying life. The love between the two seemed like a fairytale, a love one could only dream of. For better or worse, in sickness and health was an understatement of their marriage.

Judy enjoyed the outdoors whether it was pulling weeds or planting flowers, she always found something to do outdoors. She loved camping and looked forward to spending time at their trailer and second home located at Grand Valley Campground. During winter months she enjoyed crocheting blankets, hats, and scarves for her family. Most of all Judy loved her family. She would have a special glow anytime the "babies" were around. Judy and Billie had four children, 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren over their wonderful 58 years together.