DeLong, Judy Mae

POYNETTE - Judy Mae DeLong, 76, of Poynette, gained her angel wings Saturday, May 23, 2020, after a 19 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born Jan. 1, 1944, in Pontiac, Ill., to Lloyd and Francis Schott.
On Nov. 12, 1960, Judy married the love of her life, Billie DeLong. They spent 58 amazing years together enjoying life. The love between the two seemed like a fairytale, a love one could only dream of. For better or worse, in sickness and health was an understatement of their marriage.
Judy enjoyed the outdoors whether it was pulling weeds or planting flowers, she always found something to do outdoors. She loved camping and looked forward to spending time at their trailer and second home located at Grand Valley Campground. During winter months she enjoyed crocheting blankets, hats, and scarves for her family. Most of all Judy loved her family. She would have a special glow anytime the "babies" were around. Judy and Billie had four children, 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren over their wonderful 58 years together.
Judy is survived by her children, Brian (Dar) DeLong, Washington, Ill., Penny (Glenn) DeLong-Davis, Baraboo, Paul (Rylie) DeLong, Clinton, Iowa, and Brenda (Josh) Wilcox, Poynette; grandchildren, Jennifer (James) Zaemisch, Brittney (Jesse) DeLong, Shelbey (Dakota) Roeder, Amber Sweet, Logan Davis, Brooke, Kayla Russell, Shannon DeLong, Tianna Lien, and Eustice DeLong; great-grandchildren, Zayden, Lilly, Trey, Ellinor, Lucy, Anastazia-Ivanna, and Marlowe; sister and best friend, Viola (Carl); and other siblings, Melvin (Pat), Jim (Diane), Mary (Bart) Terry (Gayle), and Cheryl. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Billie, in 2019; her parents, Lloyd and Francis Schott; and her precious dog, Molly B.
No formal services will be held. The family would like to send a very warm thank you to Agrace Palliative and Hospice Care, with a special thanks to R.N. Sierra. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)