Sept. 10, 1943—April 5, 2023

NEW LISBON—DeLora M. Moffitt, age 79, of New Lisbon, died on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, WI. DeLora was the daughter of Albert F. and Hulda K. (Buttman) Schutz and was born on September 10, 1943 in North Dakota. She attended school in North Dakota until 8th grade.

Her family then moved to Neillsville, WI, to farm where she graduated from Neillsville High School on May 22, 1961. During her senior year and the year following she worked as a Court Reporter in Neillsville, taking notes in Gregg shorthand and even creating her own codes.

DeLora married DeWayne Huebner on August 26, 1961 in Granton, WI. They moved to Hillsboro and later divorced in 1979. Together they had three children.

A year after that she met George Moffitt, they married on February 14, 1981 in Elroy, WI, and moved to New Lisbon. They divorced in 2014.

DeLora sewed much of her family’s clothing up until 1975 when she opened her own upholstery business that became Moffitt Upholstery in 1981. She was self-taught and paid significant attention to detail, making sure every seam and pattern lined up and matched, whether it be on the top or the bottom.

She retired from upholstery in 2021 after 46 years. In the 8o’s while growing her upholstery business, she also held waitress and bartender jobs at Club Chapparal, Spring Valley and Target Bluff to support her children until they graduated and until her business grew into a full-time occupation.

DeLora was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon. She loved gardening and enjoyed deer hunting and mushroom hunting. DeLora was a great baker and cook.

She could cook any wild game brought home and make it taste great. She also made bread, candies, and cookies and canned or froze much of her produce. She enjoyed cooking for her family for holiday celebrations and for those who enjoyed eating good food. She also taught her children to cook and sew. She found great joy and satisfaction crocheting doilies and afghans, and she was very proud of her children and grandchildren.

DeLora is survived by her children: Michaele (Keith) Korbein of New Lisbon, Michael (Amy) Huebner of Rosendale, Mark Huebner of Necedah; her grandchildren: Kelli Huebner, Naomi Huebner, Leah Huebner and William Korbein; a brother, Charles (Barb) Schutz of Neillsville; a sister, Charlotte (Harold) Hicks of Augusta; her cat, Midnight; and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Gary.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 618 W. River St. in New Lisbon. Following the service, a potluck luncheon and desserts will be served in Bethany’s Fellowship Hall, with a gathering of family and friends to continue until 4:00 p.m. Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding.

The family would especially like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Gundersen Hospital in LaCrosse, WI, for the incredible care provided to DeLora and her family during her extended stay.