Jan. 25, 1931—March 12, 2023

RANDOLPH—Delores Loretta Bahr, age 92, of Randolph, went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Delores L. Bahr was born January 25, 1931, in Ixonia, WI, the eldest child of Elmer and Viola (Wittnebel) Schwartz.

On September 7, 1952, she was united in marriage to Walter F. Bahr at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph, WI. They worked side by side together on the family farm for many years before buying a house and moving to the Village of Randolph in 1988.

Once there, Delores held a part-time cleaning position at Hopkins for several years. She also ventured back out to the farm early and often for many years to help son Larry with this chore or that as needed.

She will always be remembered as a hardworking, faithful, and loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She was a longtime member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church of Randolph and past Ladies Aid member. As a resident of Randolph Assisted Living and then nursing home the past few years, she deeply appreciated all the cards, calls, and visits from family, friends and staff (those who helped and eventually took care of her on a daily basis). She loved them all.

Delores is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Tina Bahr of Randolph; two grandsons: Derek (Samantha) Bahr of Brainard, MN and Tyler (Emily) Bahr of Fox Lake; brother, Merlin (Betty) Schwartz of San Tan Valley, AZ, formally of Watertown; sister, Audrey (Harry) Hummelmeier of Beaver Dam; several nieces, nephews, a few cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter in 2004; an infant son in 1960; her parents and in laws; one sister, Luella Link; one brother-in-law, Harvey Link; a niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 335 Jones Drive, Randolph.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with Pastor Anthony Straseske officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.

Memorials may be established to Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Friedens Evangelical Ladies Aid, 335 Jones Drive, Randolph, or Randolph Health Services Resident Counsel towards outdoor furniture, 502 South High Street, Randolph.

