Nov. 21, 1959—Sept. 5, 2022

PORTAGE—Delores “Dorri” Engebretson, 62, of Pardeeville, WI passed away September 5, 2022. She was born in Ripon, WI November 21, 1959, to Raymond and Beatrice Chikowski.

Delores graduated from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and received Bachelor of Science in Education in 1981. She married Mark Engebretson in 1983 and had child Matthew the following year. Mark and Dorri resided in Waupun after marrying until moving to Portage/Pardeeville area in 1998.

Dorri was an active member of St. Mary’s Church as a Lector, Cantor, and choir member. She was a teacher to the youth in local schools and especially enjoyed working with grades K-5.

She volunteered with the Jaycees, Lions, and Candle Light Ladie’s Choir. She was an avid traveler with a passion to explore with family. Her free time was often spent reading and in the garden.

She was survived by her husband Mark; son, Matthew amd Maggie (wife); and granddaughter, Hadley. Also, siblings: Diane (Paul) Lemke, Barb Barnard, Mary Stein, David (Nancy) Chikowski, Joe Chikowski, Sue (Jeff) Gurkowski, Gloria Chikowski; and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.