Feb. 8, 1930 -Dec. 2, 2022

Delores Karel, age 92, of Horicon went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 2, 2022 while at Marvin’s Manor in Horicon.

A funeral service for Delores will take place on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon and a luncheon will follow back at church.

Delores was born the daughter of Otto and Leona (Ruprecht) Nehls on February 8, 1930. She was united in marriage to Donald Karel on June 26, 1948 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford. Delores spent her career taking care of kids and preparing the lunches at St. Stephen’s Lutheran School in Horicon for over 25 years. She took great pride in her cooking and was able to cook for many from scratch. Faith played an important role in Delores’ life, the way she lived her life and how she raised her family was guided in that fashion. She was an active member of St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon and was active on the fellowship board and the ladies guild, where she prepared countless number of funeral luncheons for her fellow members. Delores loved her family and loved to take care of her children and watch her grand, great, and great great grandchildren grow. She loved her trips up north to her daughter’s cabin in Park Falls where she enjoyed fishing. Delores will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

Delores is survived by her children: Sandra (Richard) Greshay of Horicon, Thomas (Kay) Karel of Horicon, and Steven (Lois) Karel of Horicon. Her grandchildren: Dawn (Jason) Wipperman, Scott (Lynn) Karel, Sara (Frank) Ricchio, Michael (fiance Joann) Greshay, Denise Seehafer, Anthony (Dawn) Karel, Kimberly (Ben) Heideman, Megan (Josh) Maas, Ashley (Andy) Young, and Daniel (Angela) Karel. 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Her sister Janice Wolfram of Juneau. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, son Richard, daughter in law Karen, and great-granddaughter Lauren Seehafer.

Memorials in memory of Delores can be directed to St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Special thanks to the staff of Marvin’s Manor and Commonheart Hospice for the care and support shown to Delores and her family.

