July 10, 1929—Sept. 24, 2022

PORTAGE—Delores Lorraine (Sommer) Wade, age 93, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Hamilton Park Place in Portage, WI surrounded by her loving daughters.

Delores was born on July 10, 1929, in East Troy, WI to Ernest Robert and Lydia Rose (Bodendorfer) Sommer. In 1942 the family moved to Neshkoro where her father purchased a farm. She graduated from Neshkoro High School in 1947 and attended the Waushara County Normal School in Wautoma earning a two-year teaching degree in 1949. She completed her teaching degree at Stevens Point State College in 1958.

Delores was united in marriage with Howard Max Wade June 26, 1954. They resided near Endeavor in Moundville township where Howard farmed and later became co-owner of Wade Implement.

In 1973 the family moved to Portage where she continued teaching at the Portage Elementary Schools until she retired in 1989 after 33 years of teaching.

Delores was active in the Moundville Homemakers Club, card clubs, Trees for Tomorrow, the Friends of the Library, Circus World Museum and many other local organizations. Through the years she was a dedicated member and served on various Portage United Methodist Church committees.

Delores’ interests were many and included sharing her love of nature with students, family and friends, following local and state sports teams, journaling, playing cards, puzzles, entertaining, theater, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She corresponded with many people including overseas pen pals throughout her life. She lived independently until age 86 when health issues forced a move to assisted living.

Delores is survived by her children: Lynda (Allan) Gorsett, Maple Grove, MN and Sara (Mark) Zarnstorff, Shawnee, KS; her grandchildren: Wade Gorsett, Michelle Gorsett, Natasha Zarnstorff, and Zachary (Leah) Zarnstorff. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard on September 4, 1995, brother Bob Sommer, and sisters Elaine Reetz and Shirley Fullham.

A celebration of Delores’ life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Portage with Pastor KwangYu Lee officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until time of the service at the Church. Following the service will be a sharing time with sweet treats. Interment will be at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday in Moundville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Portage United Methodist Church (debt retirement), MacKenzie Center of Poynette (youth education) or Portage Center for the Arts.

Delores’ family would like to express a sincere thank you for the compassionate care provided by the staff at Hamilton Park Place and Moments Hospice, as well as Heritage House and St. Croix Hospice.

Delores was a compassionate, kind, feisty, tough, stubborn, resilient woman who went through much in her life but kept on living and giving.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.