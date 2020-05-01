Delores M. Becker, 85, of Iron Ridge

Delores was a shy, quiet ‘city gal’ who married a farmer and devoted her time, talents and energy to being a farmer’s wife and partner. Together they worked their land, did chores and somehow found time to raise their family and have fun. She was a member of St John’s Church, Woodland, active in their Ladies Aid and lending her voice to the church choir. Hobbies included 30+ years bowling, sometimes three times a week—Fishing, loved catching and frying bullheads, the best fish in her opinion. Took great pride in her large garden, preserving all that the Lord provided. Found time for needle and thread, embroidering towels, pillowcases and ‘dresser scarves’ and perpetual mending for her family. Baking—Christmas provided dozens of her creations, bake sale donations—over the top—Such a labor of love. Gave freely to all, Farm bookkeeper, had all the facts even for 2020 tax filing, always her best for others