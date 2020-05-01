Delores M. Becker, 85, of Iron Ridge passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1934, at Lebanon, Wis. to Carl and Gertrude (Radloff) Stark. She attended Bethany Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Hustisford HS, Class of 1952.
On Aug. 2, 1952, she was married to her life partner, soul mate and love of her life, Calvin Becker at St John’s Lutheran Church, Woodland, Wis. They were privileged with 67 blessed years together, he survives her.
Their union was blessed with five children, Nancy Baney, Bonnie Becker, Stuart Becker, Karen (Don) Baney and Richard Becker; five grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas Baney, Benjamin and Brock Becker and Abigail (Zachary) Kimmel; two great-grandsons, Collin and Remington Baney. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandsons were her pride and joy, countless hands of ‘Crazy 8”, many special moments shared
Other survivors include brother, Roger (Judi) Stark; brother-in-law, Hank Durest; in laws, Ruby Gentz, Evangeline Gunka, Beverly (Steve) Mann and Jean Chapman.
Preceded by sisters, Alice Stark, Sylvia Duerst; in-laws, Earl Gentz, John Gunka, Daniel Becker, Wallace and Joan Pusch, Herbert and Joan Becker, Curtis and Mary Becker, Walt Chapman; son-in-law, Dan Baney, daughter-in-law Cheri Becker.
Delores was a shy, quiet ‘city gal’ who married a farmer and devoted her time, talents and energy to being a farmer’s wife and partner. Together they worked their land, did chores and somehow found time to raise their family and have fun. She was a member of St John’s Church, Woodland, active in their Ladies Aid and lending her voice to the church choir. Hobbies included 30+ years bowling, sometimes three times a week—Fishing, loved catching and frying bullheads, the best fish in her opinion. Took great pride in her large garden, preserving all that the Lord provided. Found time for needle and thread, embroidering towels, pillowcases and ‘dresser scarves’ and perpetual mending for her family. Baking—Christmas provided dozens of her creations, bake sale donations—over the top—Such a labor of love. Gave freely to all, Farm bookkeeper, had all the facts even for 2020 tax filing, always her best for others
In later years, Delores and Calvin discovered a love for travel and ‘road trips’, ‘Up north’ to get away, Louisville, Ken. annually, Branson, Mo., East and West coasts, Antique and steam power shows, craft/flea markets and the ‘back roads’ of Wisconsin. Many miles logged along the Mississippi River, probably visited every city and hamlet on both sides. And of course the annual apple orchard trips to assure apples for her family. Had an atlas built in. Had a knack for remembering the places they had been.
Due to the current health restrictions a graveside committal service with Pastor James Castello officiating will take place on Friday, May 1 at Hustisford Cemetery. Memorial service/Celebration of her life to be determined. Memorials –if desired can be directed to St John’s, Woodland or the charity of one’s choice.
Her favorite words Morning, noon, and night—GOOD MORNING GRANDMA!!
Enjoy a Good Brandy Old Fashioned Sweet — till we are together again! Rest in Peace.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)