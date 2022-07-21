Delores M. Zielinski

Aug. 23, 1930—May 30, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Delores (Trepes) Zielinski on May 30, 2022, at the age of 91.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Bridgie (Sweeney) Trepes; sisters: Blanche (Jack), Anna Marie, and Agnes (Bob).

Delores is survived by Ronald, her beloved husband of 71 years; sons: Kenneth (Nadine) Zielinski and David (Mary) Zielinski; grandchildren: Joseph (Danielle) Zielinski, Adam (Megan) Zielinski, and Amanda (Maxwell) Nagel; great-grandchildren: Josephine and Patrick Zielinski; brother, Robert (Colette) Trepes; brother-in-law, Gene Dougherty; many nieces; nephews; family and friends.

After graduating from Mauston High Schoolin 1947, she worked as secretary for the Juneau County Service Officer until her marriage to Ronald in 1950 when they moved to Illinois.

Following retirement in 1985 they returned to their home in Wisconsin where she was an active golfer, secretary of the PCCW (Parish Council of Catholic Women) for several yearswith Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, she belonged to the Lady’s Sewing Group and participated in the Annual Church Festivals. Their winters were spent in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00am at Our Lady of the LakeCatholic Church, 6865 Evergreen Street, Mauston, WI 53948. A mass will then be held at 11:00am followed by burial at St. Michaels Cemetery.There will be a luncheon in the church basement immediately after the burial services.In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. If mailing, please send to 2001 S Main Street, Necedah, WI 54646-8273.For online condolences please go to www.crandllfuneral.com