Delores R. Winter

March 26, 1923—Nov. 5, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Delores “Dee” R. Winter, age 99, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Delores was born on March 26, 1923, the daughter of Carl and Irma (Jolitz) Backhaus. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Winter in 1940 and they raised two daughters in Beaver Dam. Delores worked for many years at Sentry Foods.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Carl, Sr. and Irma Backhaus; husband, Larry Winter; daughters, Barbara Fehling and Sharon Mallon; four sisters; and other relatives.

She is survived by two brothers: Sonny and Carl, Jr., Backhaus. She is also survived by four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter she was able to meet and get to know.

Visitation for Delores will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff of Hillside Manor for the loving care provided to Delores over the years.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.