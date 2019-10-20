BURNETT - Delores V. Knuth, age 95, of Burnett, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Eagle’s Wings in Beaver Dam.
The visitation will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service, at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Tim Sallach will officiate and burial will be at Stone Cemetery in the Town of Burnett.
The former Delores Vivian Seehagen was born on May 12, 1924, to John and Hattie (Schellpfeffer) Seehagen, on the family farm, in the Town of Burnett, Dodge County, Wis. She was a 1942 graduate of Juneau High School. Delores was united in marriage with Roy L. Knuth on June 15, 1946, in Burnett. She and her husband farmed in Burnett. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she was active with the Ladies Aide. With every passing year of Delores’s life, she always remained young at heart.
Delores is survived by her daughter, Jean (Dan) Fuhs of Hoffman Estates, Ill.; two granddaughters, Carrie and Nicole (fiancé, Kyle Seanor) Fuhs; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Debra Kay; and brother, Gerald Seehagen.
Memorials may be made in Delores’ name to Zion Lutheran Church.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
