June 10, 1924—June 9, 2022

POYNETTE – Deloris Esther Nehls, age 97, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services Nursing Home in Wisconsin Dells.

Deloris was born in Poynette, Wisconsin on June 10, 1924, to Oscar and Esther (Hollatz) Haupt. She married Kenneth Nehls on April 22, 1949. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, and especially cardinals.

Survivors include her son Wayne (Sharon) of LaValle; daughter Ruth (Larry) Amacher of The Villages, FL; daughter-in-law Geri Nehls of Poynette; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth, a son David, and a daughter Marie.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

The Nehls family would like to express its sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff at Heartland Hospice Care and Wisconsin Dells Health Services for the care provided to their mother in her final days.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice Memorial Fund, 444 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43604, MadisonHospice@ProMedica.org.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.