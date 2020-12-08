DeMars, Dennis Gene

BARABOO - Dennis Gene DeMars, age 67, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Dennis was born on Sept. 27, 1953, to Clarence and Avis (Smith) DeMars and was a life-long resident of Baraboo.

As a child, Dennis grew up on the Highway 33 farm with his parents and 10 siblings. When it came time to move into town, Dennis often told the story of hiding in the hay mow because he didn't want to leave the country farm. Dennis cherished the simple things in life, never needing anything fancy or glitzy.

Dennis graduated from Baraboo High School in 1973. He always looked forward to the class reunions and had not missed one in the past 45 years. In 1975 he married Barbara Butler. They were blessed with two children, Jennalee and Matthew. They later divorced.

As anyone who knew Dennis could attest to, he had a great fondness for "The Duke" (John Wayne). There wasn't a trivia question he couldn't answer or a movie he hadn't watched. He was able to visit the birthplace museum of John Wayne in Winterset, Iowa, twice. He had his own John Wayne room, decorated with "Duke" memorabilia, where he would go to sit and relax when he needed a little time to himself.