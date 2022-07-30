July 23, 1932—July 17, 2022

QUINCY, IL—Denise Hughes, age 89 passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 while a resident of Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Quincy, IL. Denise was born on July 23, 1932 in LaSalle, IL, the daughter of William and Kathryn (Renotti) Ryan. Denise was married to Robert (Bob) Hughes on February 19, 1955 and honeymooned in Cuba. She worked at Westclox and later Vogel Chevrolet in LaSalle. In September of 1991 when Bob retired they moved to Pardeeville, WI and Denise worked at Kwik Trip until her retirement.

The extended Bortz family and Pardeeville neighbors warmly welcomed both Bob and Denise. After Bob’s passing in 1998, Denise spent much of her time on flower gardening and turned her yard into a wonder of color and beauty. She loved to visit with family and friends, work on puzzles, watch Chicago Bears games and treat herself to Caddyshack wings. She also loved to read, travel and cap off the day with a glass of wine (and cigarette) on her porch. Whether you called her Mom, Denise, Mrs. H, Grandma or G-dog, she will be missed greatly by all especially for her ability to listen, offer kindness, a genuine smile and wisely considered advice.

Denise is survived by her daughter, Liza (Mark) Bortz of Liberty, IL; and her son, Daniel (Christine) Hughes of California; grandchildren: Benjamin (Liz Strebe) Bortz of Quincy, IL, Simon (Tiffanie Hancock) Bortz of Tuscaloosa, AL, Shawna and Jillian of California, and Tyler Hughes of Arizona; and great-grandchildren: Siegfried “Ziggy”, Wilhelmina “Willa” and Lorelei Bortz of Tuscaloosa, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert “Bob”; and brother, Edmund “Billy.”

The family has chosen not to have formal visitation services and Denise will be cremated. If you wish to honor her, may we suggest, like Denise, you take the time to be silly now and then (like making a snow angel in your yard), and since she helped her daughter’s family with planting acres of trees over the years and loved flower gardening, plant as many trees or flowers it takes to make your heart as full of the joy of life as hers was. Grasse Funeral Service of Pardeeville is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.grassefs.com.