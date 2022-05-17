Dennis and Nadine Baumhardt

PACKWAUKEE - Dennis Baumhardt, age 73, of Packwaukee passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Madison. Dennis was born on March 5, 1949, to Arthur "Art" and Eleanor (Kearns) Baumhardt in Evanston, Illinois.

An avid duck hunter, Dennis spent many years of his youth in the cattails. He also served his country in the United States Air Force.

Dennis was the fond uncle of: Megan (Jeff Buechner), Katie and Amanda (Rick Denges) and great-uncle of: Chase and Cole. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Nadine, sister, Barbara and brothers: Michael and Peter.

Nadine Baumhardt was born on April 2, 1948, to Charles and Jeannine "Frenchy" (Denissoff) Cutforth in Poynette. She passed away in Madison on November 19, 2021. Nadine was a teacher and mentor to many young people in Wisconsin, Texas and Illinois.

Nadine is survived by sisters: Suzanne (Robert Schmit) Kampen, Josette (Rob) Ramsey, Noelle Cutsforth, Tammy (Jerry) Cummings and Michelle Vaughns and brothers: Charles (Joyce) and John. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lisa.

Dennis and Nadine enjoyed their retirement on Buffalo Lake in Packwaukee.

