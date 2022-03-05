 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis B. Wallintin

  • 0
Dennis B. Wallintin

Nov. 8, 1946—March 3, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Dennis B. Wallintin, age 75, died Thursday, March 3, 2022 at his home in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Dennis will be at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home on Tuesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Dennis was born on November 8, 1946 to Bernard and Marie (nee Martini) Wallintin. He graduated from Lowell/Reeseville High School in 1964. Dennis lived a solitary life but kept a small circle of friends.

Survivors include his sister, Virginia Buchholz of Waupun; his niece, Jennifer Buchholz of Brownsville; other relatives and friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Charles Buchholz.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones play role in Ukraine War

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News