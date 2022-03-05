Nov. 8, 1946—March 3, 2022
BEAVER DAM—Dennis B. Wallintin, age 75, died Thursday, March 3, 2022 at his home in Beaver Dam.
Visitation for Dennis will be at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home on Tuesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Dennis was born on November 8, 1946 to Bernard and Marie (nee Martini) Wallintin. He graduated from Lowell/Reeseville High School in 1964. Dennis lived a solitary life but kept a small circle of friends.
Survivors include his sister, Virginia Buchholz of Waupun; his niece, Jennifer Buchholz of Brownsville; other relatives and friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Charles Buchholz.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
