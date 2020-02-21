Dennis ‘Beans’ Hechimovich, 62, of Horicon passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by family who loved him deeply.
Dennis was born the son of George and Audrey Hechimovich on Aug. 10, 1957, in Beaver Dam. He married Crystal Collien on Oct. 10, 1981 in Horicon. He worked for the family landfill business until the business was sold in 1993. He then co-owned and operated Premier Plastics for several years until the business was sold. He became a partner with his brothers in land development. The most important thing in his life was becoming a father. He loved every moment of coaching basketball and softball. Beans loved the outdoors. You could always find him in the yard working on his gardening and landscaping or in the woods hunting and working on projects. His mum garden was one of his favorite pastimes. Most people always say ‘WHY ME?’ when they are first diagnosed with cancer, but Bean will always be remembered by saying ‘WHY NOT ME?’. He wanted to be the one they cured and be able to help others, but God needed him more.
Beans is survived by his wife, Crystal and two children, Brennon (special friend Kim) and Brianne (special friend Will). He is further survived by his four brothers, Tim, Mark (Heather), David ‘Hank’ (Cindy), Greg (Jane); mother-in-law, Lucille Collien; sisters-in-law, Karen Spannbauer (Terry), Sheryl Kern; and brother-in-law, Dale Collien (Connie). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Edward Collien; brother-in-law, Dave Kern; and his beloved family pet, Belle.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 12 noon at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 12 noon at the church in Horicon. Burial of Dennis’ cremains will take place at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon following the Mass.
Bean's family would like to specially thank the Mayo Oncology Staff for their years of care and support, Hillside Hospice staff for their excellent care, Courtney Schultz for her help to the family and the Koepsell Funeral Home, and many family and friends who were always there for him.
Memorials in memory of Beans may be directed to the Mayo Oncology Department for Melanoma Research or to Hillside Hospice in Beaver Dam.
KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
