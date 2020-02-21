Dennis ‘Beans’ Hechimovich, 62, of Horicon

Dennis was born the son of George and Audrey Hechimovich on Aug. 10, 1957, in Beaver Dam. He married Crystal Collien on Oct. 10, 1981 in Horicon. He worked for the family landfill business until the business was sold in 1993. He then co-owned and operated Premier Plastics for several years until the business was sold. He became a partner with his brothers in land development. The most important thing in his life was becoming a father. He loved every moment of coaching basketball and softball. Beans loved the outdoors. You could always find him in the yard working on his gardening and landscaping or in the woods hunting and working on projects. His mum garden was one of his favorite pastimes. Most people always say ‘WHY ME?’ when they are first diagnosed with cancer, but Bean will always be remembered by saying ‘WHY NOT ME?’. He wanted to be the one they cured and be able to help others, but God needed him more.