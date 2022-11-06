Dennis Beyette, Sr.

BEAVER DAM—Dennis G. Beyette, Sr. age 80, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac, surrounded by his family. There will be a memorial gathering at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 noon. Dennis George Beyette was born on November 7, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to George and Marie (Kleinert) Beyette. On September 10, 1962, he was united in marriage with Laurie Wheeler in Shawneetown, IL. They raised their family in Addison, Illinois and later, work brought him to Wisconsin. He worked with his son, Steve, for over 15 years before retirement. He lived in Marshall until moving to Beaver Dam to be near family. Dennis enjoyed spending his spare time with his son, Dennis, working on classic cars. He liked to take rides in his ‘55 Chevy, which had much to do with his nickname, “The Shifter”. Dennis enjoyed fishing some but mostly, he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Dennis is survived by his sons: Dennis Jr. (Ginny) of Roscoe, IL and Steve (Kelly) of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Brianna (Zach McCauley), Jacob, and Andrea; siblings: Denise (Ervin), Doreen (Fonzo), DeeAnna (Dave) and Dwaine; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.