Dennis "Boss" Siewert, 79, Markesan

Dennis was born March 5, 1941, in Fond du Lac, the son of Herbert and Dorothy Ebert Siewert. He graduated from Markesan High School in 1959. After high school, he worked at Alto Dairy, drove truck, and worked on the family farm. On March 29, 1963 he married the love of his life, Karen Horton, in Cambria, Wis.

Dennis loved farming and in 1970 he was able to purchase the family farm. He really enjoyed tractor pulling, especially when he came in first. He loved watching old western movies, especially those with John Wayne or Walter Brennan. He also enjoyed listening to old twangy country music. Dennis was never a dog person until Spunker “Dog” chose him as her human. From that point on, the two were inseparable. Dennis was a longtime member of County Line Lutheran Church. He was a very generous and giving man and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.