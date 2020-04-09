Dennis C. “Bingo” Beske, 60, of Horicon passed away on Thursday, April 09, 2020 at his home.
Dennis was born the son of Eugene C. and Carol (Wollenburg) Beske on April 23, 1959 in Beaver Dam. He was a 1977 graduate of Horicon High School. Dennis was married to Sharon Loest on November 10, 1979 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mayville. Dennis retired from John Deere in Horicon in 2014 after 35 years of service.
Dennis was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. He was a retired member of IAM Local 873 in Horicon. Bingo enjoyed hunting, fishing and gambling. He loved sports and enjoyed coaching and cheering for the LA Rams. Dennis especially loved time with his grandchildren and family.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Sharon of Horicon; his children, April (Tim) Lindert of Horicon and Ashley (Anthony) Dylak of Fond du Lac; three grandchildren, Alexis, Khloe, and Hailey; sister, Diane (Dale) Hodgson of Horicon; brother, David (Patricia) Beske of Juneau; mother-in-law, Dorothy Loest; in-laws, Larry and Patricia Loest, Jerry and Theresa Loest, Terry Loest (Pat Ribarcheck) and Karen Feucht (Tom Franke); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Landon Dylak; sister, Darlene Gonzalez; and father-in-law, Ruben Loest.
A private family graveside service will take place at Burnett Central Cemetery, Burnett with Rev. Dan Seehafer officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to UW Carbone Cancer Center or to St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon.
KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Horicon is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
