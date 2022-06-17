March 18, 1944 – June 14, 2022

BARABOO—Dennis “Denny” Eugene Elliott, 78, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Wisconsin Dells Health Services in the City of Wisconsin Dells where he had lived since June of 2021.

Denny was born on March 18, 1944, in the Town of Baraboo, Sauk County, the son of John and Margret (Ironmonger) Elliott. He was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin and grew up near the village of Loyd. When he was still a young man, Denny and family moved to Baraboo where he graduated from Baraboo High School on June 7, 1962. On September 15th, 1973, Denny married Delores Maureen (Mueller) and had two sons, Duane Curtis Elliott and Darrell John Elliott.

Denny lived and worked in Baraboo for most of his adult life. He worked as both a mechanic and machinist, with precision being his focus. Denny enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing trips. After retirement, he moved to Lake Street in Baraboo to be closer to family and friends.

He leaves behind his brother, Curtis John Elliott; sons: Duane and Janet (Heiser) Elliott, Darrell, and Autumn (Lemerond) Elliott; grandchildren: William Elliott, Maylee Elliott, Loralie Elliott, Allen Elliott, Jason Elliott, and Kelena Elliott; along with many friends. Denny was preceded in death by his father John Henry Elliott, his mother Margret Marie Elliott, sister Beverly Jean Elliott, and aunt Genevieve Irene Ironmonger.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

The family wants to thank the compassionate caregivers of the Wisconsin Dells Health Services team for the exceptional care given to Denny during his stay. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the People Helping People Organization in Baraboo, WI.