Nov. 9, 1939—Dec. 9, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Dennis E. Schmitz, age 83, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on December 9, 2022, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Briggsville, WI, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl celebrating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Dennis was born on November 9, 1939, in Sparta, WI, the son of Elmer and Doris (Ronke) Schmitz.

Dennis served in the Army National Guard for six years during the Berlin Crisis. He worked for Wisconsin Power and Light Co. from 1966-1994. Dennis was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and a founder of St. Vincent De Paul in Wisconsin Dells.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Grace; sons: Kevin (Lita), Brian (Lou Ann) and Daniel (Anna); daughters: Valerie (Kerry) Kaliszewski, Pauline (Lee Patterson) Schmitz and Francine (Jason) Geissler; brothers: Eldon (Bernadette) and Verlin (Beverly); 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Leonard.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884