March 6, 1949—Feb. 13, 2023

BARABOO—Dennis F. “Denny” Holtz, age 73, of Baraboo, passed away at his home in Baraboo on Feb. 13, 2023. Dennis was born March 6, 1949 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, the son of LeRoy and Donna Lee (Meyer) Holtz.

Dennis grew up in Rock Springs and graduated from Reedsburg High School and UW-Whitewater with an Accounting degree.

On June 13, 1970 Dennis married Judy Bauer at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. They had three sons during their marriage, Gregory (Kathy) of Lowell, WI, Scott of Baraboo and James (Angie) of Baraboo.

Survivors include his father, LeRoy; ex-wife, Judy; and sons: Greg and James Holtz. As well as his brother, David Holtz; and five grandchildren: Julia, Ava, Olivia, Aubree and Andrew Holtz.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Lee Holtz and son, Scott Holtz.

Dennis had worked for H & R Block and was an internal auditor for a Madison bank for several years. He then went on concession sales attending celebrations and county and state fairs. Dennis loved fishing and hunting.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Moments Hospice and Inclusa for their care for Dennis. He will be missed by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.