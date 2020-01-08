Dennis Fuller, 71, Oxford / Poynette

OXFORD / POYNETTE- Dennis R. Fuller, age 71, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, surrounded by his family, at his home in Oxford Township, from complications of diabetes.

Dennis was born on July 16, 1948 in Poynette, Wis., the son of Edwin Wayne and Thelma Maxine (Dunning) Fuller. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1966. On June 5, 1971, Dennis married Susan Doherty at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette. Dennis was a longtime farmer. He also worked for ABS for 27 years and Rio High School before retiring. He was a member of the Wisconsin Mule and Donkey Society. Dennis tolerated donkeys for his grandchildren. He enjoyed farming, working with cattle, riding horses, trail riding, camping and spending time with family.