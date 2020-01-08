Dennis Fuller, 71, Oxford / Poynette

OXFORD / POYNETTE- Dennis R. Fuller, age 71, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, surrounded by his family, at his home in Oxford Township, from complications of diabetes.
Dennis was born on July 16, 1948 in Poynette, Wis., the son of Edwin Wayne and Thelma Maxine (Dunning) Fuller. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1966. On June 5, 1971, Dennis married Susan Doherty at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette. Dennis was a longtime farmer. He also worked for ABS for 27 years and Rio High School before retiring. He was a member of the Wisconsin Mule and Donkey Society. Dennis tolerated donkeys for his grandchildren. He enjoyed farming, working with cattle, riding horses, trail riding, camping and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Susie Fuller, of Oxford; two daughters, Darby Fuller, Oxford and Dannon (Scott) Milton, Packwaukee; two granddaughters, Madeline and Marren Milton; three brothers, Darrell (Bonnie) Fuller, Greenville, South Carolina, Doug (Jackie) Fuller, Poynette, and Duane (Donna) Fuller, Poynette; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, James Doherty, Poynette, Gene (Gerry) Doherty, Poynette, Kathy (Rich) Leach, Bozeman, Montana, Barb Doherty, Poynette, Jean Doherty, DeForest, Edie Doherty, Poynette; many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is further survived by his quarter-horses and crazy cow dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, James and Ellen Doherty, and a brother-in-law, Steve Doherty.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 655 S. Main St., Poynette, with Fr. Balaraju Eturi and Fr. Raymond Dischler presiding. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the church, and from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.
A special thank you to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, especially The Indigo Team, Amy, RN case manager and her crew.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for a memorial that will be established in Dennis' name.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
