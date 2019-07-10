Dennis G. Hickey, 83, of Mauston, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, in Mauston. Dennis was born in New Albion, N.Y., on November 30, 1935, to Elton and Wilma (Simpson) Hickey. Dennis graduated from Kensington High School in Buffalo, N.Y. in 1953, and later attended UCLA in California, for 2 years.
Dennis was united in marriage to Maureen E. Quinlan on September 29, 1956, at St. James Catholic Church in Buffalo, N.Y. To this union three sons were born, Patrick, Dennis Guy Jr., and AL.
Dennis was in the Collision Repair Industry all his life, owning body shops in Calif., N.M., and Wis.
He also worked as a Train Engineer for the Pennsylvania, New York Central, Santa Fe, and Badger Ordnance Railroads.
He had a passion for high performance cars and speed. He enjoyed watching all forms of motor sports whether it be NASCAR, Sprint Car, Indy or Drag Racing. Dennis was a fifty-year member of the Juneau County Moose Lodge 1913.
Dennis is survived by his wife Maureen, of Mauston, sons Pat Hickey (Kim) of New Lisbon and Al Hickey of Mauston, grandson and pride and joy, Michael Hickey of New Lisbon, Sister Marilyn Taylor of Victoriaville, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son Dennis Guy Hickey Jr.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Moose Family Center and Lodge 1913, located at 601 Colfax St. in Mauston, Wis. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Moose Lodge, on Wednesday, from 3:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. time of service. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)